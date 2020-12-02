Natixis Trims Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Natixis trimmed its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,274 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WY. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after buying an additional 1,598,165 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,983,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,470,000 after buying an additional 482,537 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth approximately $392,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 11.6% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 190,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,280,000 after buying an additional 19,808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $29.27 on Wednesday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $31.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.40. The company has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 71.39 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%.

Several research firms have commented on WY. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, September 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.25.

In other news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 34,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total value of $984,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,528.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

