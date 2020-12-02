Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Natus Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Natus Medical in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natus Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ:NTUS opened at $20.87 on Friday. Natus Medical has a 1 year low of $16.38 and a 1 year high of $34.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.69. The stock has a market cap of $706.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.95 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. Natus Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Natus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Natus Medical will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTUS. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Natus Medical by 2.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Natus Medical by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 95,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Natus Medical by 0.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 275,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Natus Medical by 12.9% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Natus Medical by 7.0% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 19,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focusing on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

