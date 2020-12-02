NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) Shares Gap Down to $1.12

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.12, but opened at $1.02. NCS Multistage shares last traded at $1.02, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have commented on NCSM. BidaskClub raised NCS Multistage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered NCS Multistage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.23.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $16.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million. NCS Multistage had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 51.90%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NCS Multistage stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 705,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned about 1.50% of NCS Multistage as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCS Multistage Company Profile (NASDAQ:NCSM)

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

