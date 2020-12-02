Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Short Interest Update

Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 1,500.0% from the October 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NDBKY stock opened at $7.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.40. Nedbank Group has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $15.67.

Get Nedbank Group alerts:

About Nedbank Group

Nedbank Group Limited, through its subsidiary, Nedbank Limited, provides various wholesale and retail banking services in South Africa and internationally. It offers personal banking solutions, including savings deposits and investment accounts; home and personal loans, student loans, vehicle finance products, private wealth finance solutions, overdrafts, and credit cards; and investment plans and services, financial and estate planning services, and wills and trust services, as well as professional banking, wealth management, non-resident and embassy banking, insurance, stock broking, and foreign exchange services.

See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Nedbank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nedbank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.