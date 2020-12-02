Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Short Interest Update

Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 1,500.0% from the October 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of NDBKY stock opened at $7.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.40. Nedbank Group has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $15.67.
About Nedbank Group
