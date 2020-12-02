NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) posted its earnings results on Monday. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 240.01% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $54.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.04. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26. NetApp has a twelve month low of $34.66 and a twelve month high of $65.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.39%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NTAP shares. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on NetApp from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Summit Insights upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Wedbush started coverage on NetApp in a report on Thursday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on NetApp from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.16.

In other news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 22,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $1,018,719.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,719.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

