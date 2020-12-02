NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) announced its earnings results on Monday. The data storage provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NetApp had a return on equity of 240.01% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $54.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. NetApp has a 1 year low of $34.66 and a 1 year high of $65.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

In other NetApp news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 22,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $1,018,719.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,719.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NetApp from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on NetApp from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Loop Capital raised their target price on NetApp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Cross Research upgraded NetApp to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.16.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

