Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 19,587 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,587 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $13,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 469,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,944,000 after acquiring an additional 19,030 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 20.9% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 135,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,246,000 after acquiring an additional 23,454 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter valued at about $250,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.2% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 718,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,642,000 after acquiring an additional 21,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 645.8% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 134,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,182,000 after purchasing an additional 116,696 shares in the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $89.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.30. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.81. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $54.37 and a 52 week high of $89.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.01% and a net margin of 6.62%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

