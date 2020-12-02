Neuberger Berman Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,679 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $12,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Moderna by 465.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,095,000 after acquiring an additional 222,174 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Moderna in the second quarter worth about $568,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 51.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,532,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,938,000 after acquiring an additional 12,772,752 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 94.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 7,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 143.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 34,882 shares in the last quarter. 53.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on MRNA. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Moderna from $92.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Moderna from $107.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Moderna from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.74.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $683,416.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,683,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,530,913.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 26,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $1,487,445.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 607,605 shares of company stock valued at $46,864,007 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

MRNA opened at $141.01 on Wednesday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.68 and a 52-week high of $178.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.73.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.16). Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $157.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 828.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

