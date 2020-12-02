Neuberger Berman Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,666 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,931 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $13,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 167.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Shares of CM opened at $85.17 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.46 and a 200 day moving average of $73.23. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $46.45 and a one year high of $87.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CM. Barclays upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Fundamental Research initiated coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.73.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Read More: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.