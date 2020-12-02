Neuberger Berman Group LLC Decreases Position in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,373,345 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 54,535 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 2.32% of Ribbon Communications worth $13,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RBBN. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RBBN opened at $6.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $994.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.29. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $7.25.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $231.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.00 million. Ribbon Communications had a negative return on equity of 34.37% and a negative net margin of 28.50%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RBBN. BidaskClub downgraded Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ribbon Communications in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Ribbon Communications from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.13.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, managed intelligent edge, cloud communications as a service, and communications analytics and security solutions.

