Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $12.06 Million Stake in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,371 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.20% of Proofpoint worth $12,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Proofpoint by 2,258.3% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 51.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Proofpoint in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proofpoint in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 129.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 882 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Proofpoint from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Truist upgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $155.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.61.

In other news, EVP Ashan Willy sold 1,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.33, for a total value of $173,849.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 211 shares in the company, valued at $22,435.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $1,032,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,466,535.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,853 shares of company stock valued at $2,714,476 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

PFPT opened at $104.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.11 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.75. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.81 and a 52-week high of $133.00.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $266.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent Â’drive-by' downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

