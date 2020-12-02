Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $13.01 Million Stock Position in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 236,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Global Blood Therapeutics worth $13,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GBT. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 553.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 92,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,081,000 after buying an additional 78,037 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 4.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,640,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,438,000 after purchasing an additional 70,954 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 136.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $508,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GBT stock opened at $48.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.77. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.49 and a fifty-two week high of $87.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.63.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.25). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.43% and a negative net margin of 332.94%. The business had revenue of $37.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Eric Fink sold 4,532 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $271,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist lowered their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wedbush increased their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Global Blood Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.21.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, Oxbryta (voxelotor) tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD).

