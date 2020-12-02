Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $14.13 Million Holdings in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 48.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,270,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 416,641 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.62% of International Game Technology worth $14,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Game Technology in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in International Game Technology in the second quarter valued at $78,000. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in International Game Technology in the second quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in International Game Technology in the second quarter valued at $107,000. 39.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IGT opened at $12.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. International Game Technology PLC has a 1-year low of $3.59 and a 1-year high of $15.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.65 and its 200 day moving average is $10.33.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $981.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.03 million. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. International Game Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IGT shares. Macquarie increased their price target on International Game Technology from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Union Gaming Research upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on International Game Technology from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded International Game Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded International Game Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Game Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.31.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy. It designs, sells, and operates a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

