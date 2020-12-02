Neuberger Berman Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,518 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 3,001 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $12,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,764 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.6% during the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 5,891 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 11.3% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 3.9% in the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FDX. Cowen upped their target price on FedEx from $167.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on FedEx from $218.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 price objective (up previously from $265.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. TheStreet upgraded FedEx from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.87.

FDX opened at $287.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $75.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $88.69 and a 12-month high of $297.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $2.18. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In other news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total value of $3,536,204.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,333.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 4,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.36, for a total value of $1,049,855.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,336 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,728.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,458 shares of company stock valued at $28,715,799. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

