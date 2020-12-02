Neuberger Berman Group LLC Makes New $11.98 Million Investment in Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFHTU)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFHTU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,127,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,982,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFHTU. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions during the 3rd quarter worth $2,126,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions in the third quarter valued at about $308,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions in the third quarter valued at about $13,288,000.

Get Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions alerts:

DFHTU opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $11.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.59.

Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related industries in the United States and other developed countries.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFHTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFHTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.