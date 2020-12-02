Neuberger Berman Group LLC Makes New $13.43 Million Investment in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 61,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,432,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.15% of Quidel as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QDEL. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Quidel by 465.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quidel during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quidel during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Quidel during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Quidel during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Quidel alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on QDEL shares. BidaskClub raised Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine cut Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Quidel from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised their price target on Quidel to $279.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.00.

In other news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.17, for a total transaction of $852,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,329 shares in the company, valued at $10,039,441.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 11,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.83, for a total transaction of $3,239,071.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,073,022.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ QDEL opened at $188.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $231.68 and a 200-day moving average of $217.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.93 and a beta of 0.84. Quidel Co. has a 52 week low of $67.06 and a 52 week high of $306.72.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $476.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.30 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 23.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 276.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Quidel Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

Recommended Story: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.