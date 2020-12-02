Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 62,279 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 813,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,279 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.08% of Mplx worth $12,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 92,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 8.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 18.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mplx by 4.0% during the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 16,541 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in Mplx by 2.5% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 29,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. 23.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MPLX opened at $21.27 on Wednesday. Mplx Lp has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $27.36. The stock has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.84 and its 200 day moving average is $18.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Mplx had a positive return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 26.09%. Mplx’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.94%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.53%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MPLX. ValuEngine lowered Mplx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mplx in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Mplx from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Mplx from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mplx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.46.

In other Mplx news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,243. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products, such as asphalt; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

