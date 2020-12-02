Neuberger Berman Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,568 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.19% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $14,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,638,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,313,000 after purchasing an additional 138,121 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,121,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,439,000 after purchasing an additional 841,140 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3,194.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,909,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,793,000 after buying an additional 1,851,831 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,553,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,504,000 after buying an additional 6,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.2% in the second quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,524,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,502,000 after buying an additional 88,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Shares of LSXMK opened at $41.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.39 and its 200-day moving average is $35.76. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.81, a P/E/G ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.22. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.01 and a fifty-two week high of $51.36.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.