Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 16,120 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 228,927 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,120 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $13,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 28.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,210,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,830,000 after buying an additional 270,146 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 184,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 25,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares during the period. 32.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays downgraded Bank of Montreal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. CIBC upgraded Bank of Montreal to an “outperformer” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Bank of Montreal to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

Shares of BMO opened at $74.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $38.31 and a 52-week high of $79.93.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers.

