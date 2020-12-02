Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 34,959 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,102,762 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 34,959 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.53% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $13,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $738,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,421 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 5,765 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 289.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,660 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 10,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $11.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $11.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.36 and a beta of 2.23.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 196.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $4.75 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.78.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

