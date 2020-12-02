Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 440,598 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440,598 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $13,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,955,000. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 157,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 54,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 13,345 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter.

IEMG stock opened at $59.76 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.65 and a 1 year high of $60.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.08.

