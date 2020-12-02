Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 5,716,135 Shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) by 90.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 624,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,716,135 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in The ODP were worth $12,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The ODP by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 26,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The ODP by 13.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 38,224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The ODP by 15.9% in the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 57,549 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 7,888 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The ODP in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The ODP during the third quarter worth approximately $240,000.

Shares of The ODP stock opened at $28.52 on Wednesday. The ODP Co. has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $30.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.71. The ODP had a positive return on equity of 10.50% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The ODP Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ODP. BidaskClub raised The ODP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised The ODP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The ODP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The ODP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

About The ODP

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

