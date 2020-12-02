Neuberger Berman Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,098 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $12,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.0% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.6% in the third quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 1,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 2,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $303.46 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $305.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $287.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.49.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.