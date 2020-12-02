New West Energy Services Inc. (NWE.V) (CVE:NWE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.01

New West Energy Services Inc. (NWE.V) (CVE:NWE)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 771000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,907.49.

New West Energy Services Inc. (NWE.V) Company Profile (CVE:NWE)

New West Energy Services Inc provides waste management and environmental services to the drilling, completions, and production sectors of the oil and gas industry in Canada. The company operates through two business segments: Vacuum and Water Truck Services, and Environmental Services. Its environmental services cover drilling waste testing, disposal, and treatment; mud system management; disposal management and coordination; pipeline crossings project management; sump suitability assessments; spill response and management; pre-disturbance environmental assessments and approvals; and drilling and completions water management, including TDL application, sourcing, monitoring, and usage tracking.

