Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Sunday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nexstar Media Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $118.63.

NASDAQ NXST opened at $109.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Nexstar Media Group has a one year low of $43.37 and a one year high of $133.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.84.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $1.73. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group will post 14.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In other news, CFO Thomas Carter sold 8,607 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total transaction of $868,962.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,771,852.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 5,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $545,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,111,879.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,367 shares of company stock worth $4,544,580. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

