Nexus Trading Down 6.5% Over Last 7 Days (NXS)

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 2nd. Nexus has a market capitalization of $14.21 million and approximately $60,149.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexus coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00001088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nexus has traded down 6.5% against the dollar.

About Nexus

NXS is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 69,041,317 coins. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexus’ official website is nexus.io. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nexus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

