Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) Rating Increased to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) was upgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 26.18% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Noble Midstream Partners in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Noble Midstream Partners from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th.
Shares of Noble Midstream Partners stock opened at $9.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.69. Noble Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $28.88. The company has a market cap of $859.23 million, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 3.59.
About Noble Midstream Partners
Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments in Midstream Entities and Corporate. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.
