Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) Rating Increased to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) was upgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 26.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Noble Midstream Partners in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Noble Midstream Partners from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th.

Shares of Noble Midstream Partners stock opened at $9.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.69. Noble Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $28.88. The company has a market cap of $859.23 million, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 3.59.

Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.17). Noble Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $187.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Noble Midstream Partners will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

About Noble Midstream Partners

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments in Midstream Entities and Corporate. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

