Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Cut to Hold at Commerzbank AG (CBK.F)

Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NRDXF. HSBC raised shares of Nordex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordex in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordex in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nordex in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nordex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NRDXF opened at $21.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.83. Nordex has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $23.91.

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt onshore wind turbines worldwide. The company also provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations.

