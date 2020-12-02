Northcoast Research Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cabot in a report issued on Wednesday, November 25th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $3.30 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.65.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $659.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.58 million. Cabot had a negative net margin of 9.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.67%.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CBT. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cabot from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cabot from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cabot from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

Shares of CBT opened at $41.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.47. Cabot has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $48.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Cabot by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 17,158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 7,181 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 3rd quarter worth about $343,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cabot by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 11,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cabot by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,574 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

