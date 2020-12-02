NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.40 to $3.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.54. NorthWestern also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.30-3.45 EPS.

Shares of NWE stock opened at $57.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.71. NorthWestern has a fifty-two week low of $45.06 and a fifty-two week high of $80.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $280.61 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NorthWestern will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is 70.18%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NWE shares. Barclays downgraded NorthWestern from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet raised NorthWestern from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NorthWestern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine downgraded NorthWestern from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised NorthWestern from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. NorthWestern has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.67.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $136,188.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.