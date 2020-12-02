NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.30 to $3.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.35. NorthWestern also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.30-3.45 EPS.

NYSE NWE opened at $57.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.71. NorthWestern has a twelve month low of $45.06 and a twelve month high of $80.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $280.61 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that NorthWestern will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.18%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded NorthWestern from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine lowered NorthWestern from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NorthWestern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NorthWestern from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lowered NorthWestern from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. NorthWestern presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.67.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $136,188.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

