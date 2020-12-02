NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 26.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,513,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 316,003 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.26% of NortonLifeLock worth $38,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,787,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,566,000 after buying an additional 1,660,512 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,627,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,447,000 after buying an additional 1,180,432 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 46.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,124,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,222,000 after buying an additional 7,919,787 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 51.8% during the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 6,079,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,548,000 after buying an additional 2,073,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 8.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,395,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,160,000 after buying an additional 329,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

Shares of NLOK stock opened at $18.23 on Wednesday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $28.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.91. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 3.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 33.48% and a net margin of 131.80%. The company had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

NLOK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded NortonLifeLock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus raised NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 21st. BidaskClub upgraded NortonLifeLock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.88.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.