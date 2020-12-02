Nova Leap Health Corp. (NLH.V) (CVE:NLH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.54

Nova Leap Health Corp. (NLH.V) (CVE:NLH) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 37800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.29.

About Nova Leap Health Corp. (NLH.V) (CVE:NLH)

Nova Leap Health Corp. provides home and home health care services. Its services include dementia care, companionship, personal and respite care, cooking and meal preparation, light housekeeping, transportation, medication reminders, and medication administration by nursing staff. The company serves clients and families in the states of Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Oklahoma, and Ohio in the United States; and Nova Scotia, Canada.

