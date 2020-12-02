Nuggets (NUG) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1,742.00

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded down 22.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 2nd. One Nuggets token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nuggets has a market cap of $577,881.44 and $1,742.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nuggets has traded 42.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nuggets alerts:

TriumphX (TRIX) traded down 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00028432 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003249 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005286 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00027441 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00160380 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.24 or 0.00334065 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $169.22 or 0.00893946 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.98 or 0.00459485 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00160835 BTC.

About Nuggets

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 tokens. Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID . Nuggets’ official website is nuggets.life

Nuggets Token Trading

Nuggets can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuggets should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nuggets using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nuggets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nuggets and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.