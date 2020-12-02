Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Hits New 12-Month High at $42.53

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.53 and last traded at $42.15, with a volume of 6322 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.24.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NRIX. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nurix Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.49.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $4.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.35 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $587,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $9,600,000. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $47,282,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $41,618,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company's lead product candidates in preclinical stage include NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

