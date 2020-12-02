Nxt (NXT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.36 Million

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. Nxt has a market capitalization of $9.36 million and approximately $408,682.00 worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nxt coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Nxt has traded down 3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00038023 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00014638 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007259 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008990 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00008631 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000215 BTC.

About Nxt

Nxt (NXT) is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nxt is www.jelurida.com/nxt . Nxt’s official message board is nxtforum.org . Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

Nxt Coin Trading

Nxt can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nxt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nxt using one of the exchanges listed above.

