O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,495 Shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Prudential by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Prudential stock opened at $32.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.87 and a 200-day moving average of $29.86. Prudential plc has a one year low of $15.68 and a one year high of $39.10. The company has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.48.

PUK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

