O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,131 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 648.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.2% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 43,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 16.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 361,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,796,000 after purchasing an additional 49,770 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 179,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after purchasing an additional 14,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADM. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.27.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $50.11 on Wednesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $28.92 and a one year high of $52.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.19.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 6,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $349,199.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 225,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,578,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 5,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $242,098.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 169,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,801,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 380,639 shares of company stock valued at $19,087,445 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

