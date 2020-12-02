O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 329 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 19.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 11.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 5.6% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 4.9% during the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TECH opened at $304.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $155.17 and a 12 month high of $316.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $284.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.43. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.67, a PEG ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.98.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.33. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 31.04%. The company had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Bio-Techne’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TECH shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Bio-Techne from $289.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Craig Hallum upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $211.00 to $328.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.55.

In other news, CFO James Hippel sold 3,600 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.79, for a total value of $1,115,244.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,945,795.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alpna Seth sold 5,023 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.62, for a total value of $1,540,152.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,824.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,823 shares of company stock worth $7,445,234. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

