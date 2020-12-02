O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,370 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marten Transport by 31.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Marten Transport by 50.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Marten Transport by 50.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. 48.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Marten Transport news, Director Jerry M. Bauer purchased 7,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $107,817.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John H. Turner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

MRTN opened at $17.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.04. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.67 and a twelve month high of $20.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.16.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $216.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.03 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Marten Transport’s previous None dividend of $0.45. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRTN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Marten Transport from $31.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marten Transport currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

