O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,755 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 142.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MLI. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,046,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,510,000 after acquiring an additional 394,805 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Mueller Industries by 496.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 191,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 159,641 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Mueller Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,133,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Mueller Industries by 30,818.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 108,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 108,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Mueller Industries by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 228,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 97,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MLI opened at $32.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.89. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $36.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.58.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $619.11 million during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 17.01%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is presently 18.26%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

In other news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 5,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $209,160.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 520,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,259,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steffen Sigloch sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $171,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,651,365.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,959 shares of company stock worth $415,551. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment manufactures copper tubes and fittings, and line sets for water distribution system, heating system, air-conditioning, and refrigeration applications, as well as drainage, waste, and vent systems.

