O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 489 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $75.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a PE ratio of 42.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.21. Baxter International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.10 and a fifty-two week high of $95.19.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Baxter International’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.61%.

In other news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $25,912.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,381.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BAX. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Baxter International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Baxter International from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Baxter International from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup raised Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Baxter International from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Baxter International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.28.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.