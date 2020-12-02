O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 96 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AJG. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter worth $65,000. 77.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $116.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.09 and a fifty-two week high of $118.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In other news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total transaction of $111,780.00. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.75.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

