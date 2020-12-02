O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 82,208 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,132 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LightPath Technologies were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPTH. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,654,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 24.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.75 price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.63.

Shares of NASDAQ LPTH opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $78.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.74. LightPath Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $4.87.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. LightPath Technologies had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $9.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LightPath Technologies, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies; infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies; and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

