O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) by 123.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,287 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ERIC. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Ethic Inc. increased its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,718 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ERIC shares. BidaskClub upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Danske raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock opened at $12.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $12.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.76 and a 200 day moving average of $10.73.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 20.57%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

