O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of A. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,769,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $380,485,000 after acquiring an additional 110,847 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,941,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $194,584,000 after purchasing an additional 367,447 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,512,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $133,898,000 after purchasing an additional 526,628 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,238,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $109,477,000 after purchasing an additional 63,309 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,229,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $108,614,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period.

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total value of $339,199.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 6,666 shares of company stock worth $712,318 in the last 90 days.

NYSE A opened at $115.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.52 and a 200-day moving average of $97.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a PE ratio of 50.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.02. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.13 and a 52-week high of $118.96.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.95%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $103.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.13.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

