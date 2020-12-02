O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 227 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in PACCAR by 101.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 279,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,801,000 after buying an additional 140,723 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in PACCAR by 12.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,107,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,266,000 after buying an additional 565,573 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden grew its position in PACCAR by 17.0% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 116,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,901,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 50.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 61.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on PCAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.94.

In related news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 92,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $8,385,514.56. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 6,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.88, for a total value of $596,661.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,802,414.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 103,558 shares of company stock worth $9,380,111 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR stock opened at $87.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.96. The company has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $49.11 and a 52-week high of $95.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.