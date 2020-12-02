O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 4,640 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 459.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WRK. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,393,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,167,000 after purchasing an additional 33,636 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 1.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 90,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 1.4% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 35,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 2.6% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 49,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 8.6% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 44,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WestRock stock opened at $43.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.03. WestRock has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $45.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.63 and its 200 day moving average is $32.82.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. WestRock’s payout ratio is 20.10%.

In other WestRock news, insider James B. Porter sold 19,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $831,830.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,084,297.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WRK. ValuEngine downgraded WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of WestRock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on WestRock from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.73.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company's Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

