O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) by 56.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,594 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Seneca Foods worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 294.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seneca Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Seneca Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Seneca Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SENEA opened at $42.14 on Wednesday. Seneca Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.04 and a fifty-two week high of $48.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market cap of $382.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.76.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Seneca Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st.

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, Paradise, Seneca Farms, and CherryMan.

