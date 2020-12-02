O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) by 149.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 12.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 74.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 0.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 117,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 4.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the second quarter worth about $530,000. 1.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FMS opened at $42.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.42. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $46.55.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 10.62%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FMS. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.10.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

